Fifers have been urged to kick start the New Year by signing up for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

The long-established, much-loved event takes place every summer at Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy, drawing huge numbers of participants who turn the park pink.

The day raises funds for life-saving research, is one of a network of events across Scotland. Anyone who joins in January can claim 50 per cent off the entry fee as part of a special ‘early bird’ sale by using the code RACE25NY. To enter, visit raceforlife.org

People can choose from 3K, 5K and 10K events. There is also a chance to take part in Pretty Muddy, a 5K mud-splattered obstacle course, and there’s a Pretty Muddy Kids option for children aged six to 12.

Could you join the Race for Life in 2025 (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Broadcaster and DJ Adele Robert launched the 2025 calendar with an appeal to get involved. She was successfully treated for bowel cancer in 2021 and now lives with a stoma which she affectionately refers to as ‘Audrey.’

Just 18 months after completing surgery and chemotherapy, Adele set a Guinness World Record in London as the fastest woman to complete a marathon with an ileostomy. Now she’s on a mission to conquer all six world major marathons including Berlin, Chicago, New York, Tokyo, Boston and London to raise funds for Cancer Research UK and the Attitude Mag Foundation.

Closer to home, Adele is inspired to Race for Life by her sister Lois Roberts.

Adele said: “Within the space of two years, my Auntie Ann had lost our Uncle Phil to cancer and then had to go through it herself- without her husband. Lois wanted to do Race for Life in tribute to Auntie Ann and Uncle Phil and to give back to the organisations that’d helped them, and she’s inspired me to do the same.”

The big race will be held at Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy later this year (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, raises millions of pounds every year across the UK to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for.

“Sadly nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime, but all of us can help beat it. We’d love for as many people as possible to join us at Race for Life. There is an event for everyone and we mean everyone. Our events are strictly non-competitive which means everyone can have a go- and love every minute. There’s no pressure to finish in a certain time, just give it what you can. Lace up and join in.

“January is the perfect time to commit to getting a little more active. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, in it for the medals or just for the fun of fundraising, there is a place for everyone.”

Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, funding 30 years of hope and progress.

Cancer Research UK funded scientists led the development of the Human Papillomavirus Virus vaccine, which is expected to prevent almost 90 per cent of cervical cancers in the UK. The charity also funded many large clinical trials looking at the effectiveness of the drug tamoxifen and the research shaped the way the drug is used to treat breast cancer today,