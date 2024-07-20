Call to protect Methil fabrication yard jobs amid concerns over owners finances

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A call has been made to protect jobs at Methil’s fabrication yard after it emerged that operator, Harland and Wolff, is facing financial difficulties.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It came from Richard Baker, the newly elected MP for Glenrothes and Mid Fife after a meeting in the House of Commons with Sarah Jones MP, Minister of State of Industry. Mr Baker and Torcuil Crichton, MP for the Western Isles - where the company’s where the Arnish yard is located - emphasised the economic importance of the yards to the Scottish economy and to the new Labour Govenrment’s GB Energy plans for renewables.

Mr Baker said: “The key issue is for a workable, sustainable plan to be in place to secure the future of the yard and crucially the jobs of the workforce. These workers have faced too much anxiety in recent years. The uncertainty which this situation creates is obviously unwelcome but we have to work on the long-term future for Methil and the other yards and with all other interests, including the Scottish Government, Scottish Enterprise and HIE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have been in close discussions with the relevant departments of government and trade unions who are all committed to a future for Methil and for Arnish as well. Protecting these jobs is essential. There are 200 skilled jobs and apprenticeships at Methil and this skilled workforce is crucial in our mission to turn the U.K. into a clean energy superpower.”

The fabrication yard at Methil (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The move comes two years after the company won a contract to fabricate eight wind turbine jackets for the Neart na Goithe development off the Fife coast. It was expected to generate hundreds of jobs, but was downsized to just four jackets before being terminated.