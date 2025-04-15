Call to revive Fife town’s community council after two-year absence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A call has been made to a Fife town to think about re-launching its community council.

Kinghorn’s civic group folded in 2023 after almost 50 years when no-one stepped up to at the last election.

Now, Councillor Kathleen Leslie has urged the town to take a fresh look at relaunching the council. The Burntisland, Kinghorn and Western Kirkcaldy councillor believes it has a key role to play on local issues.

She said: “There had been a community council in Kinghorn for not far short of 50 years and it was only in the last round of elections nobody came forward to replace the outgoing. Its loss has become increasingly felt. Since the pandemic it has become increasingly difficult for many groups and organisations to find volunteers to step forward for a number of reasons. The community council plays a vital role as a statutory consultee on matters such as planning and licensing. It also provides a central voice for local volunteering groups and clubs.

Councillor Kathleen Leslie wants locals to consider relaunching Kinghorn Community Council (Pic: Submitted)

“There are many local groups within Kinghorn, from Kinghorn in Bloom to the RNLI station which provided updates at council meetings. Dates for fundraising coffee mornings and progress on the Eco Cemetery by Kinghorn Community Land Association would be also be heard. Quite often there would be feedback on all the positive work taking place within the primary school too - I often speak to residents who miss the input they would give to the meetings but also the feedback they would hear about from community groups.”

“The community council is also a place where the community police would often attend and provide a report. This was pivotal in allowing a forum for residents to also raise comment about any local activity which was of concern to them.”

To get it up and running again, Fife Council would need a petition template be completed with 20 electors in the town - the minimum membership of a community council is also eight people. Meetings need to be held at least quarterly and receive an annual grant from Fife Council.

Cllr Leslie is keen to hear from anyone interested in being part of a new community council. She added: “The former Chair Allan McIlravie and his team did a power of work, and I just know there are many people in Kinghorn who would do a brilliant job but they need to come forward.”