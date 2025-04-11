Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There have been more than 3000 violent incidents reported in Fife’s schools this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The figure was revealed by the Scottish Lib Dems as it asked every local authority for its latest data.

It comes after the Scottish Government launched its’ Relationships and Behaviour in Schools’ national action plan at the start of this school year - and at a time when the Prime Minister has asked all secondary schools to screen Adolescence, the hard-hitting Netflix drama, which touches on many of the themes that are so topical in the lives of our young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, said: “Since the launch of Adolescence, everybody is talking about the challenges young people face like violence in schools, the rise of toxic misogynists like Andrew Tate and online bullying. It isn’t just a drama, it’s happening here and now in North East Fife too.”

Actor Stephen Graham, who co-wrote Netflix drama Adolescence, stars as Eddie (Pic: Netflix)

Her party’s figures show there have been 3000 violent incidents reported in schools in Fife so far during this school year, and 24,387 violent incidents reported Scotland-wide this school year.

The Scottish Government’s action plan aims to make pupils and staff feel safe and supported.

Ms Chamberlain said: “Pupils shouldn’t be going to school afraid. Teachers deserve to know this government has their back. Ministers need to demonstrate that their plan is having an effect, but we also need investment in educational psychologists to help deal with the underlying causes of violence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, Donald Macleod, Fife Council's executive director of education, said safety and wellbeing of staff and pupils was the priority of the council.

Owen Cooper plays Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old accused of murder in Adolescence

“Violence and aggression are unacceptable in any workplace, including schools. Unfortunately, this is a national issue that is not unique to Fife,” he said. “A huge amount of work is underway locally.

“We are collaborating with a range of partners, including Safer Communities, Fife NHS and the Police to support with a wide range of initiatives, some bespoke and others across all schools. These include peer mediation programmes such as the Mentors in Violence Prevention programme, to prevent conflict, as well as strengthening our professional learning programme for staff.

“As part of our commitment to creating a safe, supportive and confident environment we have also improved incident recording processes, reviewed our approach to pupil behaviour management policies and we are also seeking to increase support for pupils with additional needs."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Councillor Kathleen Leslie, convenor of Fife’s education scrutiny convener has written to Mr Macleod to ask if the Netflix drama will be screened in schools across the region.

She said: “Adolescence touched on many of the themes that are so topical in the lives of our young people. The disconnect from peer groups often replaced by long hours of being online in chat forums and social media by young people is a concern for us all.

“We know that children from pre-school age are using ‘phones and tablets to access online content, to put a complete stop to that is impossible – the proverbial genie is long since out of the bottle.

“What we can and must be doing though is being aware of what they are viewing, how they are able to access it and what can be done to stop the viewing of content that is entirely unsuitable. We also have a responsibility to ensure that much of the messaging coming through from online content is not reality and does not have a place in our society.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She welcomed the Prime Minister’s call to show the drama, adding: “I want to ensure that the Scottish Government does not take a different position to simply play politics with such a topical matter. The internet has no borders and whilst we have robust PSE lessons in our schools, Adolescence will allow for a further widening out of the discussion. Whilst it may be emotionally challenging to view, is it not better our young people are better clued-up? The internet is not going to go away and neither is social media.

“Whether it be forums for radicalisation or misogynistic corners of the internet, it is important young people are fully informed. Adolescence provided a glimpse into the murky online world many teenagers are able to access. It is imperative that conversations are had with young people about attitudes towards women and that the propagating of misogyny by certain online “influencers” has no place within our schools or wider society.”