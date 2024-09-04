Call to sign up, shop and support Fife secondary school’s funds
The secondary school’s parent council is calling on the community to support ‘Easyfundraising’ - a website and app-based initiative that pays a percentage of each purchase to the school appeal. For more details contact [email protected]
The fundraising site partners with over 7,000 brands that donate part of what you spend to a cause of your choice. When you make a purchase, a commission is generated, and Easyfundraising turns that into a donation.
Already those who have signed up to www.easyfundraising.org.uk have raised almost £600 for the parent council and the committee hopes new sign-ups will help boost funds further.
Nickie Joy, treasurer said: “There are so many worthwhile initiatives going on in the school that benefit pupils and the local community. We also give all new S1 pupils a school tie as a gift and we are reliant on fundraising to cover our costs.
“Easyfundraising is a really simple way to support Bell Baxter High School without having to do much, just shop via the website or app when you are buying something. A total of 889 purchases have raised £591 in the last year so it is worth doing!”
The school’s parent council also runs a Wellbeing 500 Club where for just £24 a year, people who sign up have the chance to win a monthly jackpot with half of all proceeds going to good causes in the school including extra-curricular sports clubs, wellbeing events and breakfast clubs.
