Call to watch out for vulnerable children

A call has been made to keep an eye out for children who may have had a tough time during the pandemic. Picture posed by models.

As Fife schools prepare to ring the end of term bell on Thursday 24 June for the holidays, Fife Child Protection Committee’s new For Fife’s Kids’ Sake campaign encourages everyone to look out for clues that a child may have had a difficult time during the pandemic.

Fife Child Protection and Child Protection Committee (CPC) Scotland Chair, Alan Small says that while everyone is excited about having holiday fun over the summer holidays, some children will have had a tough time in recent months.

He said: “Most children and young people in Fife are really looking forward to having sleepovers, day trips, staycations and time with grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins and family friends in the school break.

"Sadly, some of those children will have been through a rough time during the pandemic.”

Alan added: "Children can take a long time to say anything if they’ve experienced abuse or neglect, but you can listen carefully, look out for signs or pay attention to signals that there’s a problem.

"If your gut tells you something is wrong, it’s important not to ignore it. By raising your concerns, you might help something worse from happening to a child you know.”