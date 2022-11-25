Calls for action after sewage problems force closure of Fife leisure centre

The East Sands Leisure Centre in St Andrews saw its car park flooded, and toilets and sinks back-up after last week’s heavy rainfall hit the treatment plant next to the facility.

The local swimming club was advised not to use the showers before the centre had to close its doors completely for a day because staff “were not confident” they could safely let people use the facility with the threat of its drains overflowing.

It has been a long-standing issue - and one local councillors want tackled to find a permanent solution.

East Sands Leisure Centre, St Andrews

The treatment plant, which sits next to the leisure centre’s car park, is unable to cope with a large influx in water, and when that happens, it means sinks and toilets can back up.

Fife Sport & Leisure Trust has a “high-level” sewage alarm in the centre and when it goes off, it alerts Scottish Water directly.

In a letter to councillors, Emma Walker, chief executive of the trust, said: “Due to the excessive rainfall at the end of last week, East Sand Leisure’s Centre operations were impacted considerably on Thursday evening and Friday.

“The car park drain at building entrance overflowed which limited access to the centre. The downstairs toilets did not drain away, with water sitting high within the toilet bowl.

“On Thursday we closed initially in the afternoon and then reopened to limited groups in the evening. We contacted the swimming club directly and asked them not to shower when they used the centre. On Friday we were unable to open to the public for the whole day. We were not confident that we could safely let our customers use the facility with the threat of our drains overflowing. “

The centre re-opened fully on Saturday morning, but with concerns locally over its reduced operating hours the closure caused concern among councillors.

Councillor Al Clark (St Andrews, Lib Dems) said: 'This incident resulted in yet another closure of the leisure centre to the public, when it is already operating a restricted timetable.

“With a climate emergency now upon us, these incidents are likely to occur again, which will no doubt cause future disruption. This means the people of St Andrews and the surrounding area will continue to lose out until Scottish Water fix the problem. It won't do.”

