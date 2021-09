Callum Tonge, 17 was last seen around 5:00pm last Thursday Thursday.

He was reported missing on Friday when he had not returned to an address in Glenrothes.

Callum was believed to be in the company of a 16-year-old female reported missing from the North Lanarkshire area on Friday.

Police have appealed for help to find the teen

