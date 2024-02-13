Campaigners flock to St Andrews cinema earmarked by Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake for premium sport bar

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to one of the organisers, the cinema saw its busiest weekend matinee in a very long time. They said residents, students, and other supporters showed up en masse throughout the day to show their backing for the 92-year-old picture house - the university town’s only cinema.

In October, US-based Nexus Luxury Collection - in which American superstars Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake are shareholders - announced plans to move into the venue and create a premium sports and entertainment facility. It already operates in new York. The company plans has confirmed they are moving forward despite community backlash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ash Johann Curry-Machado, 22, one of the event organisers and the president of St. Andrews Film Society, said that he set out to prove to the cinema owners and Fife Council that New Picture House - as it is - has a future.

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake are behind the business hoping to transform the historic New Picture House cinema in St Andrews into a sports bar. Picture: Ethan Miller/ Patrick Smith/Getty Images

“Let’s show our love, appreciation and commitment by filling those seats and making a statement - St Andrews deserves its cinematic heartbeat and we’re here to make sure it thrives,” an advertisement from the organisers said. According to Mr Curry-Machado, a "huge group" of people gathered outside the cinema at 1:30pm when it opened on Sunday, and by 5:00pm he said “huge queues” of movie-goers were waiting for tickets.

“Everyone was having a good time and showing exactly why the cinema matters to people. The community really showed that the cinema is crucial to them and they can’t bear to see it go,” he said.

The cinema's managing director David Morris - who was not at the event - said that occupancy rates were still less than 20%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to thank all those who attended the cinema on Sunday. However, despite the concerted effort to ‘fill every seat’, we recorded an occupancy rate of less than one in five seats taken up (18.5%),” he said. “While positive and greater than our current occupancy of under 10%, this really serves to illustrate the challenge not only to our cinema but also to the sector as a whole.”

North East Fife’s MP Wendy Chamberlain attended on Sunday to show her support for New Picture House cinema. Also pictured: Aurelie Coop, one of the student event organisers, and Ash Johann Curry-Machado event organiser.(Pic: Ash Johann Curry-Machado)

He continued: “The cinema has not been viable for the past number of years, a situation which the owners simply cannot continue to manage without significant new investment. This intervention by T-Squared not only allows a cinema offering to be retained for the town, but also preserves the building itself.”

Mr Curry-Machado has been at the forefront of campaign efforts to save New Picture House from closure or redevelopment since the redevelopment was announced last autumn. His online Change.org petition has garnered more than 11,700 signatures to-date.

Sunday’s show of support was the latest effort to keep the cinema as it is for St Andrews - and Mr Curry-Machado still believes there is hope for his beloved picture house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The wealth of evidence we got about what people genuinely think and feel [about this redevelopment] is absolutely enough to send to Fife Council,” Mr Curry-Machado concluded.