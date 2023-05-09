Joan Cameron at the new pantry

A new pantry has opened at a Fife campus to help students facing a cost of living crisis.

The University of Dundee has launched the initiative at its School of Health Sciences campus in Kirkcaldy where students can get free basic food stuffs and toiletries, allowing them to make valuable savings on their regular shopping bills. The launch mirrors a similar service established at the university’s campus in Dundee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Items available include canned foods, dry pasta and toiletries, along with fresh items such as bread and margarine. The items are supplied by the university and its Students Association, with students asked to consider their needs before deciding what and how many items they take.

Joan Cameron, senior lecturer, said, “Health sciences students are unlike many others because their course runs over a 45-week period. This means that there is less opportunity to work over the holiday periods, while some also have parental or caring responsibilities, which may further limit their ability to take on paid employment.

“Because our students also participate in placements and some are over the age of 22, they are required to work throughout the region and may not be entitled to free bus travel. That means they are further exposed to rising food and fuel prices. The launch of our campus pantry will hopefully provide these students with a small amount of relief from the financial pressures we are all experiencing.”