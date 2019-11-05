Can you help us find the last men to travel on the Sinclairtown train?

This year is the 50th anniversary of the closure of two local train stations in Kirkcaldy, Sinclairtown and Dysart.

The Fife Free Press is appealing to its readers to try and track down the last passengers on this line to share their stories and memories of this long missed service in Kirkcaldy.

The last train out of Sinclairtown station.

On October 5, 1969, Sinclairtown and Dysart train stations welcomed passengers for the last time.

The last train to stop was the 11.20 pm Edinburgh-Dundee which arrived at Sinclairtown bang on schedule at seven minutes past midnight.

Among other passengers bound for various destinations were a small number of enthusiasts who turned out to buy tickets for the last train to travel the line to Dysart.

Boarding the train at Sinclairtown with their souvenir tickets to Dysart were 16-year-old junior technician Jim Neilson, of 19 Church Street, Kirkcaldy, Jim Kirk (16), 155 Main Street, Coaltown of Balgonie, and grocer James Prentice (23), 54 Cook Street, Dysart.

Along with them were bowler-hatted Colin Cant (18), a bank employee, of 48 Donald Crescent, Thornton, and Kenneth Brown (18), 14 Lonsdale crescent, Burntisland.

When the passengers had boarded the train and continued down the line, the two stations were locked up for the last time. This task was performed at Sinclairtown by railman Michael Riddle (20).

Do you know these men, are they your father, uncle, brother or friend? Please get in touch, call 01592 647905 or email darren.gibb@jpimedia.co.uk.