And, thanks to innovative partnership working, locals are set to get more support following a cancer diagnosis.

Charitable trust, Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, has a long-running partnership with Maggie’s Fife, and together they have been offering physical activity cancer support programmes from the cancer care centre in thje grounds of Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

Services which were halted due to the pandemic are being restarted alongside the launch of a new initiative called Prehabilitation to help those pre-cancer treatment, regardless of stage of cancer or prognosis.

Maggie's Cancer Care Centre, Kirkcaldy

To support the new programme, Maggie’s has launched a video which the trust’s instructors have taken part in.

Jamie Mason, health and wellbeing co-ordinator, said: We work with the team at its centre in Kirkcaldy to deliver talks to groups about how being active before, during and after treatment has huge benefits on physical and mental health following a cancer diagnosis.

“This relationship has created a pathway for the team at Maggie’s to sign post anyone looking for support in accessing a physical activity programme to us. We provide specialist exercise programmes delivered by cancer rehab qualified instructors that allows people to get the support they need.”He added: “ “We are delighted to say we are back up and running and can support more people than ever coming through the doors at Maggie’s.”

Prehab has just launched across all eight Maggie’s centres in Scotland.

It is a 90-minute workshop for people who have been given a cancer diagnosis and have not yet begun treatment.

Alison Allan, centre head Fife, for Maggie’s said: “Prehabilitation is designed to engage those with a cancer diagnosis and their families on the benefits of managing your own emotional and psychological wellbeing, making good nutritional choices, and increasing physical activity, signposting other support available prior to someone starting their treatment journey

“Evidence shows that changes made before treatments start, have a beneficial effect maintaining control , minimising side effects and promoting recovery during and after treatments.