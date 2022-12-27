News you can trust since 1871
Candy Cane trail in Kirkcaldy wins donation for Lang Toun charity

A candy cane trail which formed part of Kirkcaldy’s Christmas lights switch on proved to be a big hit - and it helped a major festive campaign.

By Allan Crow
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Dec 2022, 2:40pm

Visitors had to find clues in a number of stores on the High Street to solve a puzzle, and a huge number took part.

The winner of a £100 Kirkcaldy Gift Card was Alicja Paczkowska.She was also able to nominate a local charity for also get a £100 donation, and chose the Cottage Family Centre which has just distributed Christmas gifts as well as a lifeline ten0day survival pack of food to over 2000 vulnerable families across the district.

The Lang Toun’s Christmas lights event was led by Love Oor Lang Toun with K107FM, and Fife Council.

From left: Amelia Wilkinson, Love Oor Lang Toun; Alicja Paczkowska, winner; Cllr Ian Cameron, convener of Kirkcaldy Area Committee; Craig Mitchell, Chair of K107FM
The festive backdrop was officially switched on by the stars of the town’s panto, Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty which is currently running at the Kings Live Lounge on The Esplanade.