Batman, Mrs Doubtfire and Buzz Lightyear were among the real-life and fictional figures in Elie at the weekend.

They were among the dozens of straw creations put together for the annual Elie and Earlsferry Scarecrow Festival.

Visitors made the most of the good weather and wandered around the villages, discovering the scarecrows.

The Scarecrow Festival is one of the many events organised by the Elie Fayre Day Group, which has been running for more than 35 years.