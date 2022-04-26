Capital Sci Fi Con: Star Wars and Game of Thrones favourites sign up as cult Edinburgh event returns

Capital Sci-Fi Con organiser Keith Armour falls foul of two Star Wars Storm Troopers Picture by Lesley Martin

The popular two-day event, which raises valuable funds for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS), is set to bring special guests, actors, writers, traders and the best of science fiction movie set pieces to the O2 Academy, New Market Road, on July 23 and 24.

With a promise that the 2022 weekend will be the biggest yet, organisers have announced the first guests lined up to appear, including Star Wars fan favourite Paul Blake who played Greedo in Blake. He will be joined by Eugene Simon and Roger Ashton-Griffiths, familiar to millions from their time in Game of Thrones along with Game of Thrones actor Leigh Gill, who also appeared in 2019 hit film Joker. All three make their Capital Sci-Fi Con debut.

Capital Sci Fi Con raises finds for CHAS Picture by Lesley Martin

Wonder Woman fans, meanwhile, can meet Scottish-born star Lilly Aspell, who played young Diana in the blockbuster hit.

Organiser Keith Armour says, “It’s a pleasure to return to our physical event and we are honoured to announce these stars of science fiction and fantasy as our first guests. We are really enjoying pulling the event together behind the scenes to make it memorable for the legions of people who unite for such a worthy common cause. There’s a lot more to come.”

An event organised for fans by fans, the not-for-profit family friendly pop culture convention donates all profits to CHAS, Scotland’s national children’s hospice service, which cares for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions.

Last year, due to the pandemic, Capital Sci-Fi Con was held virtually for the very first time, attracting audiences across the globe. Highlights from previous in person editions have included special appearances from no fewer than five different incarnations of Doctor Who - Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Peter Capaldi and David Bradley.

CBBC's Raven star James Mackenzie and countless heroes and villains from Star Wars, Harry Potter and Game of Thrones have also appeared in person.

Now in its 30th year, CHAS is the only charity in Scotland to provide hospice services for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions.

The national charity offers palliative care and respite for the whole family via its two hospices, while their CHAS at Home service supports families in their own homes across the whole of Scotland.

The last physical Capital Sci FI Con in 2020 attracted nearly 8,000 visitors, with fans of Star Wars, Game of Thrones and Doctor Who attending and raising more than £57,000 for the charity.

The overall total raised by the event since 2016 is £315,000. Like many other charities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, CHAS has had to dramatically transform the way in which it provides its increasingly important services, including setting up Scotland’s first ever virtual hospice to support children and families who are having to completely self-isolate.

Capital Sci-Fi Con 2022 will take place at O2 Academy Edinburgh on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 July with many more guests yet to be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets are available here.

