Tyler Rattray, announced she was quitting playing for Raith Rovers over the signing of David Goodwillie, who was ruled to be a rapist in a civil court case in 2016.

In a tweet, she said: “After 10 long years playing for Raith, it’s gutting I have given up now because they have signed someone like this and I want nothing to do with it!

“It was good being captain of Raith while it lasted.”

Many voiced their support following her decision on social media with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon hailing the move by both Rattray and Val McDermid.

She tweeted: “The stances that Val Mcdermid and women’s team captain Tyler Rattray have taken are principled - though difficult for both of them. But the fact they’re in this position at all reminds us that our society still has a way to go to make zero tolerance of sexual violence a reality.”

Replying to one of the many who supported her decision, Rattray said that the decision to sign David Goodwillie was “a kick in the teeth to all the women association with Raith.”

Margie Robertson, the Supporter Liaison Office at the club also announced that she would be resigning over the transfer.

Women's team captain Tyler Rattray pictured with Kyle Benedictus modelling the new home kit, has announced she is quitting the side.

She wrote: “Due to recent developments within the club I have today tendered my resignation as SLO/DAO. My values and that of the club are now on a divergent path. I would like to thank everyone who has encouraged me and helped me through out my tenure. I have enjoyed meeting so many fans.

The move comes as Val McDermid announced that she was ending her sponsorship of the football club after it signed player David Goodwillie.

Goodwillie was signed on Deadline Day by the Kirkcaldy-based club in a move that was described as “crucial to the club’s promotion push” by manager John McGlynn, calling him “the top goal scorer in Scotland”.

The former director at the club said she had ended her support and sponsorship of the club.

Val Mcdermid (left) attending a Raith Rovers v St Johnstone game during the William Hill Scottish Cup Quarter Final match at Starks Park, Kirkcaldy.

Ms McDermid, who has been a lifelong supporter of the club, said: “I have this morning ended my lifelong support of Raith Rovers over their signing of the rapist David Goodwillie.

“I have cancelled next season’s shirt sponsorship over this disgusting and despicable move. This shatters any claim to be a community or family club.

“Goodwillie has never expressed a shred of remorse for the rape he committed. His presence at Starks Park is a stain on the club.

“I’ll be tearing up my season ticket too. This is a heartbreaker for me and many other fans, I know.”

At a civil case at the court of session in Edinburgh in 2017, Goodwillie and former footballer David Robertson were ordered to pay damages of £100,000 to a woman they had raped, a judge ruled.

No criminal charges had been brought against either of them.

MP for north-east Fife, Wendy Chamberlain, said the move to sign Goodwillie was an “appalling decision” by Raith Rovers and one that will have “serious consequences for them in terms of how they are viewed in the community”.

“David Goodwillie has never apologised or expressed an ounce of regret for his actions,” she said.

“I urge the club to think again.”

Rape Crisis Scotland supported Ms McDermid’s decision.

In a statement on Twitter, the organisation, which works to end sexual violence, said: “This has no doubt been an incredibly difficult decision for Val McDermid, but it is one we support wholeheartedly.