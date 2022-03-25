Capture Kirkcaldy on a photography cycle ride next weekend
Greener Kirkcaldy are running a free photography cycle ride with expert local photographer Rob Thomson next weekend.
Anyone wanting some tips on how to take great scenic photographs is invited to join in the cycle ride on Saturday, April 2 from 10.30am.
The leisurely bike ride will have a number of stops, where award-winning photographer Rob Thomson from Lifetime Photography will provide expert tips, including covering topics like light and composition.
It is a great opportunity to learn from a professional, whilst getting out and about on a sociable bike ride.
There is no need to have a fancy camera – a smartphone or basic camera is fine for this event.
This event is free, but booking is essential, as spaces are limited.
If you would like to attend, you can book a place by visiting www.greenerkirkcaldy.org.uk/events. If you need to borrow a bike for the occasion, email [email protected] or call 01592 858458 and they can help set you up with one.