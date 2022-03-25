Anyone wanting some tips on how to take great scenic photographs is invited to join in the cycle ride on Saturday, April 2 from 10.30am.

The leisurely bike ride will have a number of stops, where award-winning photographer Rob Thomson from Lifetime Photography will provide expert tips, including covering topics like light and composition.

It is a great opportunity to learn from a professional, whilst getting out and about on a sociable bike ride.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone wanting some tips on how to take great scenic photographs is invited to join in the cycle ride in Kirkcaldy on Saturday, April 2 from 10.30am.

There is no need to have a fancy camera – a smartphone or basic camera is fine for this event.

This event is free, but booking is essential, as spaces are limited.

If you would like to attend, you can book a place by visiting www.greenerkirkcaldy.org.uk/events. If you need to borrow a bike for the occasion, email [email protected] or call 01592 858458 and they can help set you up with one.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.