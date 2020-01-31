Capturing an abandoned Fife village through a lens

The ruins of an abandoned village near Burntisland have proved to be an inspiration for a Kirkcaldy-born photographer.

Stuart Taylor had always wanted to see the remains of Binnend Village, which lies on the slopes of the Binn Hill, and took the opportunity to focus on it during a recent visit.

Stuart currently lives in Malaysia but was born and brought up in the Lang Toun. He moved overseas in 1984 but has always had an interest in photography.

He revealed why he chose to capture Binnend Village as his subject: “All the images were taken on December 29 last year during a visit back to Scotland.

“I have always wanted to visit the Binnend Village as I had heard about it but never had the opportunity to visit it.

“I have always had an interest in abandoned houses and buildings, industrial factories, etc, so hence my visit to Binnend.”

Binnend Village is an abandoned industrial village located just north of Burntisland near the Binn Hill.

It was established in the late 1880s to house workers at the nearby shale extraction works.

Binnend village was closed in 1931 due to the fact it had no piped water, gas, electricity or sanitation.

Some residents stayed on and in 1950 there were about 16 residents.

An information board about Binnend Village. Pic: Stuart Taylor of HighlanderImages Photography

Ruins are all that remains of the properties in Binnend Village. Pic: Stuart Taylor of HighlanderImages Photography.

Binnend Village was established in the late 1880s. Pic: Stuart Taylor of HighlanderImages Photography