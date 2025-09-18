Car boot dates unveiled after popular launch at Fife venue’s night markets
It gets underway at Balgove Larder on Sunday, September 21 from 10:00am to 4:00pm and will feature a selection of vintage homeware, clothing, jewellery, and other unique finds.
The car boot events were introduced as part of its Night Market season earlier this year. They were so well-received that Balgove Larder has decided to expand it, offering a dedicated Sunday market on the third Sunday of every month, with one also scheduled for Sunday, October 19.
The events will feature a mix of vintage and preloved goods, alongside food and drink stalls.
Balgove Larder’s Night Markets have quickly become a staple in St Andrews, drawing locals and visitors with their combination of local food and drink stalls, live music, and engaging demonstrations throughout its farm shop and steak barn.