Car boot sale dates unveiled after popular launch at Fife venue’s night markets

A St Andrews venue known for its sustainable approaches is set to launch a new car boot sale.

It gets underway at Balgove Larder on Sunday, September 21 from 10:00am to 4:00pm and will feature a selection of vintage homeware, clothing, jewellery, and other unique finds.

The car boot sales were introduced as part of its Night Market season earlier this year. They were so well-received that Balgove Larder has decided to expand it, offering a dedicated Sunday market on the third Sunday of every month, with one also scheduled for Sunday, October 19.

The events will feature a mix of vintage and preloved goods, alongside live music and food and drink stalls.

The car boot sales take place at Balgove Larder, St Andrews (Pic: Submitted)

Balgove Larder’s Night Markets have quickly become a staple in St Andrews, drawing locals and visitors with their combination of local food and drink stalls, live music, and engaging demonstrations throughout its farm shop and steak barn.