Car park at popular Fife sports centre set to close until Spring 2024
Visitors to Levenmouth Swimming Pool and Sports Centre will have to find alternative places to park from October 23 until next Spring. The closure is to accommodate the construction of the new Leven station as part of the Levenmouth Rail Link project. The station will be situated near the pool, and a new car park will be built to serve both.
That means the closure of the existing car park from next month to allow work to get underway. The new car park will bring a range of benefits for visitors and the community - it will feature an increased number of spaces and accessible parking spaces for leisure centre customers. It will also be equipped with electric charging points.
Grant Stevenson, area manager for Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “We regret any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of our car park during
construction. We are excited about the prospects the new rail line will bring. The new station and new car park will improve accessibility and enhance the overall experience for our members and customers. We appreciate your understanding and patience as we look towards opening Leven Station and the new car park for the people of Fife.”
During the car park closure, the centre encourages visitors to explore alternative nearby parking options. There is free parking available along the nearby Promenade, and the trust is planning a drop-off and bus parking area, as well as designated parking bays for individuals with disabilities.