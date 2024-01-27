Card only as Kirkcaldy supermarket set to scrap cash payment at petrol forecourt

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Asda is making the change at its Carberry Road premises, and the change will take effect by summer - meaning drivers can only pay by card after filling up.

The Lang Toun store is one of 82 forecourts which have decided to scrap the option of paying by cash, although the move does not affect tills in the supermarket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asda has 300 petrol forecourts attached to their superstores, with half of these sites unmanned, using a card-only payment system. A further 82 petrol forecourts will go cash-free, with the workers at the sites being redeployed to other locations.

Asda's petrol forecourt in Kirkcaldy is going cashless (Pic: Google Maps)

Asda said the change was being made to reflect the modern way of payment, with most people opting to pay by card, using contactless most of the time.