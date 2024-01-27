News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING

Card only as Kirkcaldy supermarket set to scrap cash payment at petrol forecourt

A supermarket petrol forecourt in Kirkcaldy is going cashless.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 27th Jan 2024, 22:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Asda is making the change at its Carberry Road premises, and the change will take effect by summer - meaning drivers can only pay by card after filling up.

The Lang Toun store is one of 82 forecourts which have decided to scrap the option of paying by cash, although the move does not affect tills in the supermarket.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Asda has 300 petrol forecourts attached to their superstores, with half of these sites unmanned, using a card-only payment system. A further 82 petrol forecourts will go cash-free, with the workers at the sites being redeployed to other locations.

Most Popular
Asda's petrol forecourt in Kirkcaldy is going cashless (Pic: Google Maps)Asda's petrol forecourt in Kirkcaldy is going cashless (Pic: Google Maps)
Asda's petrol forecourt in Kirkcaldy is going cashless (Pic: Google Maps)

Asda said the change was being made to reflect the modern way of payment, with most people opting to pay by card, using contactless most of the time.

However, there have been calls for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to replicate new legislation in Ireland, where businesses will have to accept cash as a form of payment.

Related topics:ASDAKirkcaldyIrelandRishi Sunak