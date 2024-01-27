Card only as Kirkcaldy supermarket set to scrap cash payment at petrol forecourt
Asda is making the change at its Carberry Road premises, and the change will take effect by summer - meaning drivers can only pay by card after filling up.
The Lang Toun store is one of 82 forecourts which have decided to scrap the option of paying by cash, although the move does not affect tills in the supermarket.
Asda has 300 petrol forecourts attached to their superstores, with half of these sites unmanned, using a card-only payment system. A further 82 petrol forecourts will go cash-free, with the workers at the sites being redeployed to other locations.
Asda said the change was being made to reflect the modern way of payment, with most people opting to pay by card, using contactless most of the time.
However, there have been calls for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to replicate new legislation in Ireland, where businesses will have to accept cash as a form of payment.