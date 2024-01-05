Cardenden couple celebrate 60 years of marriage after primary school meeting

A Cardenden couple celebrated 60 years of marriage as 2023 drew to a close - having first met whilst in primary school.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John and Betty Johnstone celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary on Tuesday, December 28, having first met more than 70 years before. John was born in Cardenden in 1942 and grew up in the town whilst Betty was born in Crail in 1943.

The couple first met when Betty’s family moved to Cardenden in 1951 and John befriended her brother, Tommy, at primary school. Frequent trips to the family farmhouse introduced the couple.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, upon leaving school and starting work, the couple began to see less of each other until 1961 when John and Betty bumped into each other in a chance encounter as they both made their way home from work.

John and Betty Johnstone celebrated 60 years of marriage on December 28 (Pic: Submitted)

The couple would soon start dating, going to the pictures and dancing at the Burma in Kirkcaldy, the Bowhill Ball and the Palais in Cowdenbeath. They married in 1963 at St Fothad’s Church in Cardenden on December 28, 1963, before having their reception at the Number 1 Goth in Bowhill.

John started his working career as an apprentice as an electrician, joining the National Coal Board, working at Lady Helen Colliery in Dundonald and Kinglassie before ending up at Seafield in Kirkcaldy. After the NCB, John entered the burgeoning computer industry, with Elliott’s before it closed in 1972. His experience there would eventually lead to a role as a maintenance technician for Elliott computers around the country, including those operating the tolls on the Tay Bridge, before retiring in 2007.

Betty worked for GNP Fitzgerald in Kirkcaldy as a clerk book-keeper. Betty would then follow John to Elliott’s in Glenrothes where the couple worked swing shifts. She would later go to the Bowhill Institute where she studied computers, including digital photo manipulation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple had two sons Denis, born in 1963, and Colin, born in 1966, with four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren coming along after.