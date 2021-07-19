Officers have been investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident which happened last Thursday.

Emergency services were called to Whitehall Avenue at around 6.45pm and initially police described the death as unexplained.

However, this afternoon, an updated statement has revealed the identity of the 48-year-old man as Alan Ross Keenan.

Police confirm there are no suspicious circumstances following the sudden death of a man in Cardenden. Pic: John Devlin.

It has also revealed his sudden death is not thought to be suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We can confirm that the sudden death of a 48-year-old man at a property in the Whitehall Avenue area of Cardenden, on Thursday, 15 July, has been confirmed to be non-suspicious.

"The man has been formally identified as Alan Ross Keenan. His family are aware and our thoughts remain with them at this time."

It added: “A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

