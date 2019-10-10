Cardenden housing plans to go on show for second time

A second public consultation event on plans for a new housing development in the Woodend area of Cardenden will take place next week.

Kingdom Housing Association, in conjunction with Campion Homes, are inviting members of the public to attend the exhibition, which will be held at Bowhill Community Centre between 3pm and 7pm on Thursday, October 17.

It follows an initial consultation held early last month and the views and opinions of the community will have been taken into account for the lastest event.

The exhibition will give people the chance to view and comment on the proposed development, which would see 48 houses built on land to the north of Kinglassie Road and east of Woodend Road in Auchterderran.

Developers have already submitted a proposal of application notice to Fife Council and following their consultation events will look to lodge a planning application.

However, ahead of next week’s consultation event, Cardenden Community Council has raised some concerns about the development site.

David Taylor, secretary, said: “The proposed site and adjoining road are low lying and prone to surface water flooding from surrounding fields.

“Not only will the water potentially affect the proposed houses, but also the existing houses at Woodend, as it is intended to divert the excess water into an existing ditch and burn behind these houses.

“This area is also prone to flooding and, in the past, blockages in the burn have caused damage to property. Fife Council have had to dredge the burn and have accepted responsibility for it.

“The original planning application for this 48 house development was withdrawn because of the amount of water involved.

“The developers now propose to greatly extend and re-landscape the site to ensure the water flows into a large artificial pond, before it is released into the burn.”

Mr Taylor also raised concerns that the site is outwith the village boundary and not allocated for development on the local plan.

He added: “Several other sites, within the community, are also allocated for housing and these should be developed first, before sites in the countryside are considered.”

He said additional traffic needs to be considered as well as the additional education and doctors services which will be required.