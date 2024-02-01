Cardenden projects receive cash from windfarm community fund as next round of applications open
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ore Valley Tenants Association, Auchterderran Kinglassie Parish Church and Bowhill Rovers AFC shared just over £4000 from the fund at the end of last year.
Since it launched in 2014, the Fund, which is provided by wind farm owners Ventient Energy and administered by Foundation Scotland, has provided 98 grants through the main grant making scheme benefiting community projects in the Cardenden Community Council area.
The awards are determined by a panel of residents from the Fund area, with the Westfield Cardenden Panel Members using their local knowledge and passion to ensure funding is making a direct impact in the community.
The three latest funding awards are set to have positive environmental, health, wellbeing and cultural impacts for the local area.
Ore Valley Tenants Association received £1450 to enhance the wellbeing of tenants by making improvements to the communal garden and providing a Christmas party for the residents.
The £1692 granted to Auchterderran Kinglassie Parish Church has contributed to the project cost of installing a partition wall to create a private meeting space, helping to ensure that residents benefit from confidential advice and support services that are available at the Community Drop-in sessions.
Bowhill Rovers AFC received £1000 to buy a new lawnmower to ensure they can maintain the grounds in good order. This will support the club with maintaining their profile and reputation.
The Fund is now accepting new applications for the next round of funding. Grants of up to £2000 are available with the next application deadline on March 8. The funding is available to constituted community groups, or charities, located within the Cardenden Community Council area. For more information visit the Ventient Energy Westfield Wind Farm Community Fund page here