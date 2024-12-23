Cardenden twins, 8, run and walk almost 9km to raise money for two good causes

Twins Annabella and Isabella Roy, from Cardenden, completed an 8.9km walk to raise money for two charities. (Pic: Submitted)

A pair of twins from Cardenden have once again raised hundreds of pounds for charity in the run up to Christmas.

Annabella and Isabella Roy walked almost 9km from Cardenden to Glenrothes in a bid to raise funds for both the local foodbank the Cardenden Fridge and Water for Africa, which provides clean drinking water to communities in Tanzania by installing and repairing wells.

The sisters, who are now eight, have been completing fundraising challenges over the last three years to support charities and good causes at this time of year.

They completed their walk/run on Saturday, December 14.

Their efforts raised a total of £440 this year, which has been split between the two charities.

Michael explained: “This is the third year the girls have done fundraising around Christmas time.

"The girls choose what they want to do to fundraise every year, and which charities they want to support, and their mum and I help them do it.

Last year was a cold water plunge in the Forth which was freezing. The year before was a 2km Santa dash in Dundee.

This year they wanted to walk/run 6km to emulate the average distance women and children have to walk to a fresh water source in Africa if they don’t have a local well.

"However, they ended up walking 8.9km as we kept going until we got to a suitable place to be picked up which ended up being at the Saltire Centre in Glenrothes.

"They raised £440. We always raise money for the Cardenden Fridge foodbank, helping families in our community, and this year they decided to help a Christian charity in Tanzania that provide wells."

The girls, who are P4 pupils at St Ninian’s RC Primary, were thrilled to be able to help others. They have donated £180 to Water for Africa, and £260 to the foodbank.

Michael added: “I couldn’t be more proud of the kindness, determination and empathy my daughters have shown.

"It was a really good effort from them and quite a distance to walk.

"The response from the community has been incredible. People have praised their initiative and they’ve inspired others to think about how they can contribute to causes they care about.

"We seem to be doing bigger things each year. I don’t know what they are going to do next year, but we’ve left it up to them to decide.

“Next year we might look at inviting other people to come and join us in whatever they decide we do so we can raise even more money.”