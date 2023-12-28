A pair of Cardenden twins have raised hundreds of pounds for local groups with a cold water plunge.

Annabella and Isabella Roy (7) took to the water at Burntisland beach after raising £340 for charity. Two local groups will benefit from generous donations, Cardenden Community Fridge and Danielle Law School of Dance.

The pair of St Ninians R C Primary School pupils are frequent fundraisers, and dad Mike said that they are always happy to help.

He explained: “Every year, the girls, myself and my wife try to raise money for local charities. We started last year with the Cardenden Community Fridge. We raised £200 for it, with a running event. This year we thought we’d do something different, so we decided to do the cold water plunge, which as you can imagine was absolutely freezing!”

Annabella and Isabella Roy with dad Michael (Pic: Submitted)

The plunge paid off however, with an extra £140 raised, allowing the girls to donate that sum to the dance school they attend.

Mike said that the family was “blessed” to have received the donations and was happy to be able to supplement current support for local community groups and charities.