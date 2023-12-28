Cardenden twins take the plunge into River Forth for local community groups
Annabella and Isabella Roy (7) took to the water at Burntisland beach after raising £340 for charity. Two local groups will benefit from generous donations, Cardenden Community Fridge and Danielle Law School of Dance.
The pair of St Ninians R C Primary School pupils are frequent fundraisers, and dad Mike said that they are always happy to help.
He explained: “Every year, the girls, myself and my wife try to raise money for local charities. We started last year with the Cardenden Community Fridge. We raised £200 for it, with a running event. This year we thought we’d do something different, so we decided to do the cold water plunge, which as you can imagine was absolutely freezing!”
The plunge paid off however, with an extra £140 raised, allowing the girls to donate that sum to the dance school they attend.
Mike said that the family was “blessed” to have received the donations and was happy to be able to supplement current support for local community groups and charities.
Mike explained: “Cardenden is like most ex-mining towns in Fife, it’s quite small, close knit. The schools are closely tied to charities. We’re just trying to do something over and above that. We try to make it a yearly thing where we try to give back to local charities and local community groups that we think can benefit from it. We’re incredibly blessed to get the £340.”