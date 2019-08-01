Cardenden woman running Great Scottish Run to help tackle mental ill health

A Cardenden woman is advocating the benefits of running as a way to tackle mental ill health as she prepares to step out for charity once again.

Having experienced serious mental health issues in the past, Lisa Richie has never looked back since starting a ‘couch to 5k’ programme in 2017.

The 42-year-old believes running helps her maintain a more positive outlook.

Lisa has completed four half marathons and at the end of September she will cross the finish line of her third Great Scottish Run, which she is running in aid of Hillview Day Hospital.

The Dunfermline facility has been a big support for Lisa and she hopes to raise a great sum and give something back to boost the work they do.

“Trying running was a suggestion from my psychologist and I found the couch to 5k programme was a great way to get started,” explained the fulfilment assistant manager for Lloyds Banking Group.

“I was doing it alone so didn’t feel I’d disappointed anyone if I missed a session but equally I could push myself to complete longer runs if it felt right too.

“Running helps me clear my head and spend time outside enjoying the fresh air – I’d encourage everyone to give it a try.

“Start small, there’s no rush and if you struggle to do it alone, find a running partner or join a local free run.

“There’s no pressure when taking part in the Great Scottish Run, it has such a fun and party-like atmosphere on the day.

“I can’t wait to take part again.”