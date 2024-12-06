Care home development site in affluent Fife town put up for sale

A care home development site in Fife has been put on the market.

The one-acre development site, on the eastern edge of the affluent town, forms part of a larger mixed-use development with planning permission in principle granted in February 2023 for a variety of uses, including the building of a 60-bedroom care home.

Andrew Fyfe, associate director, who is handling the sale, comments, “This is a fantastic site. Residents are likely to be drawn from the surrounding Fife towns and, with private fees in excess of £1800 in the catchment, we believe this represents an excellent opportunity for a developer/operator to build something really special. We would also encourage parties with other proposed uses to come forward as there may be opportunities for development within the wider masterplan.”