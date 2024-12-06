Care home development site in affluent Fife town put up for sale
Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has been instructed to sell the land in Elie, which boasts panoramic se views.
The one-acre development site, on the eastern edge of the affluent town, forms part of a larger mixed-use development with planning permission in principle granted in February 2023 for a variety of uses, including the building of a 60-bedroom care home.
Andrew Fyfe, associate director, who is handling the sale, comments, “This is a fantastic site. Residents are likely to be drawn from the surrounding Fife towns and, with private fees in excess of £1800 in the catchment, we believe this represents an excellent opportunity for a developer/operator to build something really special. We would also encourage parties with other proposed uses to come forward as there may be opportunities for development within the wider masterplan.”
The site is on the market with offers invited on a subject-to-planning basis.