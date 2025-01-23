Care home in Fife pushed back as costs rise and funding up for debate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A care home replacement project in North East Fife has been pushed back again with funding for the entire scheme up for debate in the next few weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife Council leader David Ross (Labour) has said there is “no intention” to decommission the Anstruther care home replacement project, but estimated costs have risen £3.3 million, and the finish line has once again been pushed back to 2026-27. The local authority has also changed its status to “feasibility” in its ten year Capital Investment Plan.

That led to local Councillor Fiona Corps (Lib-Dem for East Neuk and Landward) sounding the alarm at the last Cabinet Committee meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s not even been a spade put in the ground yet and we’re talking about a £3.3 million overspend,” she said. “I can understand how there is some slippage, but the residents of East Neuk are falling victim to delays and overspends which are currently in Methil and Cupar.”

The care village project has seen cost rise as funding is in question. (Picture: Submitted)

Eileen Rowand, executive director of finance, confirmed that the Anstruther care home budget has been reduced to “absorb costs from other care homes across Fife”.

According to Cabinet Committee papers, the Methilhaven care village cost £9.3 million in total which was £2.6 million over budget. The Cupar project is expected to cost £10.3 million - some £4.7 million above budget) and is expected to open in 2025-26.

Councillors borrowed from the budget for Anstruther, but the costs of delivering the north-east care village have also gone up from £6.1 million to £12.2 million, and the project status has been relegated to “feasibility” until money can be found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All capital projects will be subject to review and we’re in process of that at the moment,” Ms Rowand said. “The Anstruther care home has been flagged as requiring additional budget, and it will be in consideration against other projects in the capital plan and what can be afforded as we move forward with budget discussions.”

Cllr Ross added: “There is no intention to decommit funds [for the care home]. We’re under pressure across the board so everything is still on table for discussion.”

However, the statements did not totally reassure Cllr Corps.

“I won’t be happy until I see something in black and white,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ladywalk House is currently the only care home in Anstruther which is owned and managed by Fife Council. According to Cllr Corps, there are a couple of other private care facilities nearby, butshe believes it’s important that the council steps up and deliver a new facility for people in the area.

“We have a very ageing population here in East Neuk.There’s a lot of local elderly people that need a facility like Ladywalk and we should be looking after our ageing population, but it seems they’ve been put on the scrap heap for want of a better word,” she said.

“First they said the Anstruther care village would be delivered in 2023-24, then they said 2024-25, and now they’re saying 2026-27, and in the meantime Ladywalk House is getting tired, old and depleted.”

She added: “With the budget coming up, there will be discussions during the budget and I’ll be urging other councillors to find the money to put back into the Anstruther pot to make sure we get the care village that was promised."

The council will be looking at all possibilities as part of Fife’s ten year Capital Investment plan. The decisions will be debated and finalised at a budget meeting on February 20, 2025.