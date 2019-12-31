Care home residents hail bakery’s donation

Residents at HC-One’s Woodside Court in Glenrothes were delighted to receive a generous festive donation from their local Bayne’s Bakery.

The family bakers spread festive cheer as part of their 12 days of giving initiative.

The bakery delivered 12 traditional cake hampers to 12 care homes in Fife, Lothian, Perth & Kinross, Dundee & Tayside, Forth Valley, Lanarkshire and Glasgow.

Residents at Woodside Court were thrilled to welcome team members from Bayne’s to thank them in person for their kind donation.

They commented that each bite of the cakes tasted delicious and felt like Christmas.

Home manager Nicola Procter said: “Christmas is the time for giving and everyone at Woodside Court was grateful for the thoughtful and very taste goodwill gesture from Bayne’s Bakery.”