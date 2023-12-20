Care home staff and residents celebrate festive outing thanks to Fife business
Residents and staff from three Fife Health and Social Care Partnership care homes took part in a Christmas party held at the Glen Pavilion this week, courtesy of BAE Systems and their staff.
Ostler’s, Matthew Fyfe and Lindsay House care home staff and residents came together with Provost of Fife Jim Leishman and some of the BAE Systems staff who helped make the event possible for an afternoon tea, raffle and entertainment along with a gift donated by an employee.
Lynne Garvey, head of community care services, Fife Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “We would like to thank BAE Systems and their staff from Hillend for their generosity. It was really thoughtful of them because our residents now know others were thinking of them this Christmas and wanted them to get the chance to enjoy themselves.”