Care home staff and residents celebrate festive outing thanks to Fife business

Residents and staff from three Fife Health and Social Care Partnership care homes took part in a Christmas party held at the Glen Pavilion this week, courtesy of BAE Systems and their staff.

Ostler’s, Matthew Fyfe and Lindsay House care home staff and residents came together with Provost of Fife Jim Leishman and some of the BAE Systems staff who helped make the event possible for an afternoon tea, raffle and entertainment along with a gift donated by an employee.

