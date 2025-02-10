Care pledge: report says promise to care experienced Fifers not even halfway met

A new report published has found that unexpected events and systematic barriers have delayed a promise which impacts care experienced children, young people and adults in Fife.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year marks the midway point since Scotland made a promise to care experienced children and young people, that they would grow up loved, safe and respected.

The Oversight Board was set up by the Scottish Government to hold the country to account for keeping that promise. Its latest report has found issues impacting the workforce and in whole family support, that has meant that it is not even halfway to being kept.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the board considers that the progress made, added to the restated commitment of those responsible, mean that it is still possible to deliver by 2030.

David Anderson chairs the Oversight Board (Pic: Malcolm Cochrane Photography)

The report found that too many people cannot access the right family support when they need it, including housing barriers, issues with support for kinship, adoption, and foster carers, and gaps in data to understand what really matters to children and families. Short-term funding cycles have also been highlighted as an issue, with some in the workforce having to repeatedly secure funding, rather than using that focus to concentrate on the families they support.

When looking at the workplace, the Board found that services are stretched and pressure is growing, the cost-of-living crisis has pushed more children, young people and families into poverty and the workforce needs targeted investment and a national strategy, rather than cuts.

There are continuing issues with social worker retention and recruitment, as well as foster carer numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also found positive changes happening in every local authority area, and national changes, including work from the Community of Practice for siblings, working to keep brothers and sisters together, and the new national minimum recommended allowance for foster carers and kinship carers.

David Anderson, chair of the Oversight Board, said: “All our members know how important it is that the promise is kept, many of us have direct experience of care whilst every one of us strives to keep the promise in our working lives.

“What we need now is action, around spending decisions; bravery to do things differently; to count what matters rather than what is easy or politically palatable.

“Some people, some organisations, and some systems are not yet doing enough, and this risks the country as a whole failing to deliver the promise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In saying that, this report recognises and wishes to highlight that many people across Fife are keeping promise in their day-to-day work. The changes our report highlights will assist them to ensure the right support is available at the right time for children and families.

“Right now, the journey is behind schedule, but progress thus far - added to the continuing commitment to the journey - makes it still possible for Scotland to deliver by 2030. However, there is not a minute left to lose.

“We remain determined that the promise must be kept. It must be kept. This is about Scotland's children and young people, there is no task which is more important, and not a moment left to waste.”