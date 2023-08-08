Careers organisation close Glenrothes office as team moves into college campus

Skills Development Scotland (SDS) is shutting its base at Saltire House in Pentland Park “to be closer to customers in the area.”

The organisation, which delivers the national career service, said it is expanding its services in the community, and people wanting face to face advice can now speak to its staff who take appointments to meet Fife College’s Glenrothes campus on Stenton Road.

SDS also has a careers adviser at the college’s Levenmouth campus as well as its own centre in Whytescausway, Kirkcaldy.

SDS has announced the changes to its service in Glenrothes (Pic: Submitted)

Evonne Boyd, head of operations north east said: ““We want to give customers across the area more flexibility on where and when they visit us. We’re looking forward to reaching more customers across Fife and working closely with our partners to deliver community-based career services that are accessible to more people.”

SDS advisers work across the country supporting anyone looking to get into work, change career, upskill or reskill, or re-join the workforce after a career break.

Dorothee Leslie, vice-principal, academic strategy at Fife College said: “We are looking forward to further enhancing our links with Skills Development Scotland, as some of our SDS colleagues prepare to join us on our Glenrothes campus.