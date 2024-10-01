Careers staff close Kirkcaldy office to work out of two community hubs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff at a careers service in Kirkcaldy are moving out of their town centre office to work out of two community hubs.

Skills Development Scotland (SDS), which delivers the national career service, is changing location as part of a drive to help more people through working in community venues.

Careers advisers will leave their current base on the corner of Whytescauseway on Friday (October 4), and from Monday 7th will be based out of Templehall Community Centre in Beauly Place and the new Independent Living Advice Hub on the High Street. Customers will be able to call the team to make an appointment.

SDS said the move will bring cost savings and allow it to provide career services in more convenient locations for people.

SDS staff will work out of two hubs in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Submitted)

Suzanne Steel, team leader, said: “Our advisers support people of any age looking to get into work, change career, upskill or reskill, or re-join the workforce after a career break. Our team in Kirkcaldy will continue to provide professionally qualified careers advice in our new venues and we’re excited to be able to bring our offer to other parts of the town by making use of local community venues.” The move into Templehall has been welcomed.

Ewan Heeles, Fife Council lead officer said: “We are delighted to welcome SDS advisers into our Templehall Community Centre. We currently have a wide variety of groups already using the centre and the addition of careers guidance support will be great for our community.

“With the proposed new Templehall Community Hub on the horizon, this is an exciting time for the area and the community. We are really looking to build on this, and opening more opportunities like this which will be beneficial to the community. This is part of the vision of what the hub is going to be offering.”

> People can contact the local team on (01592) 645180, Monday to Friday, SDS advisers offer free, impartial career information, advice and guidance for people of all ages in secondary schools, centres and community venues across Scotland.