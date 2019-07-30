Cash boost for Kirkcaldy Foodbank

Kirkcaldy Foodbank has won a national £1000 Movement for Good award thanks to votes from the public.

The local charity was nominated to win the cash boost as part of specialist insurer Ecclesiastical’s Movement for Good awards.

Kirkcaldy Foodbank was set up in 2013 and is run entirely by volunteers.

For this award, members of the public were invited to nominate causes close to their hearts. Some 500 gifts of £1000 were available for donation. Kirkcaldy Foodbank was one of more than 7000 charities nominated nominated by 98,000 members of the public.

Joyce Leggate, who chairs the organisation, said:: ‘We rely on the goodwill of the public to stay afloat so to receive a donation of £1000 like this gives us a big boost. We are really grateful to everyone who voted for us.”

Mark Hews, group chief executive at Ecclesiastical, said: “As a company whose purpose is to contribute to the greater good of society, charitable giving is at the heart of our business.

“We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.”