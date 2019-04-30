Cash boost from sponsored read at Kirkcaldy school

A sponsored read event at Strathallan Primary in Kirkcaldy raised £2,308 which was used to buy new books for the pupils.

The event, which involved the whole school, took place during Literacy Week in March. The sponsored read saw the pupils doing 15 minutes of reading each day, Monday to Thursday, and was completed by World Book Day on March 7.

Teacher Sarah Donaldson said a total of £2,308 was raised with £1016 being collected through the Just Giving Page set up by the school’s Usborne Books at Home organiser.

All money raised was spent solely on literacy resources, picked by the classes with their class teacher. Sarah said she felt it important the children had a say in the resources they bought with the funds they had worked so hard to raise. She added it was a big success.