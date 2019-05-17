‘Causeplayers’ raise thousands for children’s hospice charity

Volunteers who have raised more than £250,000 for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) attended a party at Rachel House children’s hospice this week.

Keith Armour and his team of fellow volunteers have organised the five major sci-fi and pop culture events, which have attracted superstars including Peter Capaldi and Warwick Davis as well as thousands of fans.

The volunteers – known as the ‘causeplayers’ because they cosplay for a good cause – attended a party at Rachel House in Kinross to celebrate their success and meet with families that their funds are helping to support.

Keith said: “I can’t believe that our events have attracted so much interest and support. I’m overwhelmed that we have managed to smash our fundraising target of £250,000 for CHAS, which cares for families who are facing the unimaginable – that they’re child is going to die.

“I would like to thank all of the volunteers who worked so hard in making the events a success, the supporters who travelled from far and wide to attend and everyone else involved. Roll on Capital Sci-Fi Con 2020.”

Laura Campbell, senior community fundraiser at CHAS, said: “We can’t thank Keith and the Causeplayers enough for everything they have done. The £250,276 they have raised equates to the cost of funding six-and-a-half full-time nurses for one year or 32 full days of care at one of our hospices – it’s an incredible amount!

“The team have not only worked tirelessly over the past four years to organise the extremely successful events, but they also take the time to visit families at the hospices to spread joy with their amazing costumes. Many of the children believe they are meeting their favourite superheroes and the looks on their faces are priceless.”

Find out more about CHAS by visiting www.chas.org.uk.