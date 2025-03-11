CBeebies megastar Justin Fletcher is bringing his live stage show to Fife.

The hugely popular children’s entertainer is coming to the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline on Saturday, March 7, 2026 - and tickets go on sale this week.

The multi-award winning performer is a huge hit with his young audiences, and his new live show, ‘Justin Time To Rock,’ sees him and his friends putting together a rock band, with the help of his audiences who will help choose the best songs to sing and dance to.

It is certain to be a huge hit with Fife audiences, and tickets go on sale from 11:00am on Thursday, March 13. Details at https://alhambradunfermline.com/