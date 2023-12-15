CCTV images of man & woman released after alleged assault on Fife train

Police have released images of a man and woman who could assist an investigation into an alleged assault on a Fife train.

It happened on a Fife-Edinburgh service on Saturday, September 9, around 7:00pm. British Transport Police urged the duo to come forward after releasing CCTV images.

A spokesman said: “We are keen to speak to both the male and female and we believe they have information that could assist with our enquiries. I would encourage them, or anyone who knows them, to contact us.”

The man is described as white, Scottish, aged around his early 40s, of average build, with a bald head and wearing a black and grey top. The woman is white, aged around her early 40s, of small build, with dark coloured hair and wearing a black and white top.