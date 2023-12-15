CCTV images of man & woman released after alleged assault on Fife train
It happened on a Fife-Edinburgh service on Saturday, September 9, around 7:00pm. British Transport Police urged the duo to come forward after releasing CCTV images.
A spokesman said: “We are keen to speak to both the male and female and we believe they have information that could assist with our enquiries. I would encourage them, or anyone who knows them, to contact us.”
The man is described as white, Scottish, aged around his early 40s, of average build, with a bald head and wearing a black and grey top. The woman is white, aged around her early 40s, of small build, with dark coloured hair and wearing a black and white top.
Contact British Transport Police by text on 61016, or by phone on 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 634 of 09/09/2023.