40 Fifers of 2019

Celebrating the people of Fife who made a positive mark on the Kingdom in 2019

From business to frontline organisations, from our thriving creative sector to a growing army of volunteers, these are the people in our communities who made a positive impact in 2019.

So, as another year closes, it is only right we acknowledge them – and say thank you. Without their ideas, their innovation, their leadership and their commitment, our towns and communities would be much poorer.

Steves dream of creating a buffalo mozzarella cheese farm in Fife saw a massive fundraising campaign hit its target. With the backing of a host of investors and supporters, he will soon be the sole producer in Scotland.

1. Steve Mitchell

The duo launched the first ever Fife Women Rock awards to celebrate the regions most successful, inspirational and creative women. The night was a huge success, and one of the most memorable events staged locally for many years.

2. Cara Forrester/Annie Crow

On August 25, the town held its first long distance road race for 30 years. The organisers did an incredible job of co-ordinating the event with the help of a great team of volunteers. Plans for the 2020 race are already in hand.

3. Kirkcaldy Half Marathon team

Opening the doors to a host of performers turned the Aberdour venue into one of the best small live venues in the Kingdom. The Woodside also hosted talks with authors and screened classic movies.

4. John McTaggart, Woodside Hotel, Aberdour

