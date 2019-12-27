Celebrating the people of Fife who made a positive mark on the Kingdom in 2019

So, as another year closes, it is only right we acknowledge them – and say thank you. Without their ideas, their innovation, their leadership and their commitment, our towns and communities would be much poorer.

1. Steve Mitchell Steves dream of creating a buffalo mozzarella cheese farm in Fife saw a massive fundraising campaign hit its target. With the backing of a host of investors and supporters, he will soon be the sole producer in Scotland. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Cara Forrester/Annie Crow The duo launched the first ever Fife Women Rock awards to celebrate the regions most successful, inspirational and creative women. The night was a huge success, and one of the most memorable events staged locally for many years. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Kirkcaldy Half Marathon team On August 25, the town held its first long distance road race for 30 years. The organisers did an incredible job of co-ordinating the event with the help of a great team of volunteers. Plans for the 2020 race are already in hand. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. John McTaggart, Woodside Hotel, Aberdour Opening the doors to a host of performers turned the Aberdour venue into one of the best small live venues in the Kingdom. The Woodside also hosted talks with authors and screened classic movies. jpimedia Buy a Photo

