Celebration day for adult learners in north east Fife

Adult learners from across North East Fife have been celebrated at a special community event held in Cupar, shining a spotlight on personal achievement, community connection, and the power of lifelong learning.

The event, hosted by Fife Council’s North East Fife Community Learning and Development (CLD) team and the North East Fife Adult Learning Partnership, took place at the County Buildings, in the town.

It brought together learners, tutors, community workers and learning partners to recognise and reflect on the wide range of learning that has taken place in the area over the past year.

A total of 28 adult learners enjoyed a packed programme which included inspiring stories from local learners sharing how their experiences had helped them build confidence, gain new skills, and make meaningful connections in their communities. Guests also had the opportunity to network, speak to tutors and staff about future opportunities, and enjoy a buffet lunch.

The adult learners event took place in Cupar (Pic: Submitted)

Councillor Jonny Tepp, area convenor, praised the event, adding “It was uplifting to hear firsthand how adult learning is transforming lives in North East Fife. From improving employment prospects to simply rediscovering a love of learning, the impact is clear. We’re proud to support such a vital service that helps strengthen individuals and our communities alike.”

The event also saw the launch of the North East Fife adult learning booklet - a new resource packed with information about the wide variety of courses and community learning opportunities available across the area.

Kirstie Freeman, community manager for North East Fife, added: “This celebration is all about the people at the heart of adult learning—our learners, tutors, and partners. We’re delighted to launch our new learning booklet, which we hope will encourage even more people to take that first step into learning something new. Whether it’s for work, wellbeing or simply to meet new people, there’s something for everyone.”

Adult learning continues to play a key role in helping people re-skill, build confidence, and adapt to life’s challenges.

> To find out more about adult learning opportunities in North East Fife and access the new booklet, contact your local CLD team at [email protected]