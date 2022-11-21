Celebrations as Cupar Bowling Club secures funding for clubhouse renovations

Willie Rennie and Helen Vickery at Cupar Bowling Club, which has been awarded a grant of £13,559.

The club has been awarded a grant of £13,559 from the SUEZ Communities Trust which will be used to pay for replacement windows for the clubhouse.

The existing clubhouse single-glazed windows are damaged, and will be replaced with new double glazed windows.

Currently, the clubhouse is not considered fit for purpose during the winter months as the wooden frames are rotting, potentially leading to health hazards.

They can’t even be opened or closed without more damage being caused.

The clubhouse does not retain heat and due to this the club has a restricted number of functions during the winter months to ensure vital income during the closed season.

The SUEZ Communities Trust distributes the landfill tax credits donated by SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UK to enhance communities through the Scottish Landfill Communities Fund.

Helen Vickery, Cupar Bowling Club’s treasurer, who has spearheaded the search for funding, said: “It has been a continual job for several years to try and stem the rot in the frames and keep them looking presentable.

"I am therefore delighted that SUEZ Communities Trust have supported the club members in their wish to make their clubhouse more secure and user-friendly by installing double glazing.”

Marek Gordon, Chairman of SUEZ Communities Trust added: “SUEZ Communities Trust provides funding awards through the Scottish Landfill Communities Fund.

"We were delighted to be able to offer funding to Cupar Bowling Club.”

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie visited Cupar Bowling Club at the beginning of this week.

He said: “It was great to visit Cupar Bowling Club and to see the contribution that it makes to the local community.

