Celebrations for former Ladybank resident as she turns 100
Dorothy received a visit at Lomond View Care Home in Falkland from councillor David MacDiarmid, who presented flowers on behalf of Fife Council, and Deputy Lieutenant Linda Bissett to mark the occasion.
Born in Freuchie on February 2, 1924, Dorothy was one of ten children to Jessie and David Hain. Three of her sisters are still alive, aged 88, 90 and 93.
In 1928 the family moved to Ladybank where Dorothy lived until she went into residential care at the age of 99.
Dorothy married Tom in 1951 but was sadly widowed in 1982.
She spent a lot of her adult life working in the hospitality industry and was a keen baker, baking every day until she was 96.
Dorothy has always been sartorially aware, loves to have her hair done and she still puts on her makeup and a brooch every day.