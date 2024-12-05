Celebrations for Glenrothes Royal Navy engineering technician as he reaches significant milestone

Engineering Technician (Marine Engineering) Stephen Robertson has just Passed Out of the Marine Engineering Training Group at HMS Sultan. (Pic: Barry Swainsbury/Royal Navy)

An Engineering Technician from Glenrothes is celebrating achieving a significant milestone, after completing his initial specialist training to become part of the trained strength of the Royal Navy.

Stephen Robertson, 25, had always been passionate about engineering. Working as an electrical engineer in his hometown, he enjoyed the challenges of problem-solving and keeping systems running smoothly. But as the years passed, Stephen found himself longing for something more—a way to combine his skills with a sense of adventure.

Stephen joined the Royal Navy in November 2023, training as an Engineering Technician (Marine Engineering) on an Accelerated Apprenticeship scheme. After completing ten weeks Phase One training at HMS Raleigh, learning basic military skills, Stephen joined HMS Sultan for Phase Two, developing professional skills on the Engineering Technician Initial Career Course (ETICC).

Completion of ETICC sees trainees equipped with the necessary skills to join their first marine engineering departments at sea, supporting Royal Navy operations around the globe.

Stephen Robertson, from Glenrothes, is moving on into the fleet as a Marine Engineer for the Royal Navy. (Pic: Stuart Harris/Royal Navy)

With Stephen’s selection on an advanced apprenticeship, he has been fast-tracked into Phase 3 training at HMS Sultan, learning leadership skills, before being allocated his first ship, with his professional pathway also offering further opportunities to gain a Foundation Degree in Engineering from the University of Portsmouth.

Speaking on joining the Royal Navy, Stephen said: “I wanted to see the world and take on bigger challenges.

“Working on cutting-edge technology at sea seemed like the perfect way to do that. The Royal Navy offered me the chance to grow, not just as an engineer, but as a person.”

Unlike many recruits, Stephen didn’t come from a military based family.

“It was a leap into the unknown,” he admits. “But that’s part of what excited me. I wanted to step out of my comfort zone and do something completely different.”

The transition from civilian life to the Navy wasn’t without its hurdles. The physical demands of training were a far cry from his previous work in an office and on-site as an electrical engineer. Yet Stephen found the experience exhilarating.

“The Navy has a way of bringing out the best in you,” he said.

“The training was tough but knowing you’re part of a team—and that everyone’s working toward the same goal—keeps you motivated. The camaraderie has been amazing.”

Stephen has embraced every aspect of his engineering training, particularly the hands-on opportunities to work with advanced naval systems.

“The technology we’re dealing with is next level,” he says. “As someone who loves solving problems, I couldn’t ask for a better environment. Every day brings a new challenge, and I’m constantly learning.”

Looking ahead, Stephen aims to join the crew of HMS Defender, a Type 45 destroyer after the completion of phase 3 training. He’s excited to put his training into action and see parts of the world he’s only dreamed of.

“I can’t wait to contribute to such an important team,” he said. “The thought of maintaining systems that keep the ship running smoothly while traveling to new places—it’s everything I hoped for when I joined.”

For Stephen, the Royal Navy represents the perfect fusion of his skills, his love of engineering, and his desire to explore the world.

“Joining the Navy was the best decision I’ve ever made,” he said. “It’s not just a career; it’s an adventure.”