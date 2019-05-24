Celebrations in Crail for new coat of arms

The Right Honourable the Lord Lyon King of Arms visited Crail on Saturday to proclaim the granting of the Crail Arms to the local community council.

This followed a procession led by the City of St Andrews Pipe Band and including Crail Community Council, Crail Preservation Society, 12th Fife East Neuk Scouts, invited guests and more than 100 members of the community.

Following the granting of the Crail Arms, The Right Honourable the Lord Lyon King of Arms, The Reverend Canon Dr Joseph Morrow, also opened the newly restored Crail Doocot.

The doocot was built around the middle of the 16th century, and in 1960 was bequeathed to Crail Preservation Society, which has embarked on a major restoration programme to resolve the problem of damp and make the building accessible to the public.

Grants from Heritage Lottery Fund, Historic Environment Scotland, Crail Common Good Fund and The Helen Main Trust have enabled this work to go ahead.

Max Taylor, chairman of Crail Communtiy Council, said: “The granting of the Arms and Letters Patent is an important event for Crail, marking both the link with our history, and providing the base for the development of the very positive future for Crail envisaged in our recently-completed community charrette.”