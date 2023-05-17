Celebrations planned including half price sale as Fife charity shop marks its first birthday

The Nourish charity shop and community hub in the Mercat Shopping Centre is marking its first birthday.

Locally based charity Nourish, which provides support for families with children with additional needs, opened its charity shop and community hub in the town’s Mercat Shopping Centre last May. Since then the team of staff and volunteers have been working hard to help as many people as they can through their work.

On Saturday, May 20, they will be celebrating the shop’s first birthday with a huge half price sale and refreshments available for customers. There will also be the chance to take part in some arts and crafts.

Lynne Scott, CEO of Nourish, said: “When we opened last year we were aware of the need for more support in the town centre, and with our Family Support Centre becoming busier, we were looking for more space to deliver some of our services. We also hoped to raise funds to help support the work we do.

"Fast forward one year, and what a difference! We now have a dedicated community hub, providing a welcoming space for families looking for more information about Nourish and other organisations and finding out what services are available. We also deliver our food support services, clothing bank and hygiene bank from the space.