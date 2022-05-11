Census: Three-quarters of Fifers complete forms before deadline

Figures published by National Records of Scotland today show that 77% of the region’s population completed their legal responsibility to fill in the document before the deadline at the end of May.

Now the NRS is appealing to the everyone else to follow suit to avoid prosecution and a fine of up to £1000.

So far, 80% of households in Scotland had completed the census.

Scotland's census

Paul Lowe, chief executive, said: “Thank you to the 2.1 million households across the country who have already filled in their census.

“They have helped to shape important services in their community.

“For those who have yet to complete the census, I would urge you to act now.

“The census is an important way of understanding how the population and its needs are changing over time.