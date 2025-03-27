Centenary celebrations planned for Leven's Letham Glen

A range of activities are planned throughout the year to mark Letham Glen's centenary.

The local community are invited to join in the celebrations as one of Fife’s most cherished green spaces marks a major milestone this year.

Letham Glen in Leven is marking its centenary in 2025 and a packed calendar of community celebrations are set to take place to commemorate the occasion over the coming months.

And it is hoped that locals and visitors alike will turn out and show their support for the events and their appreciation of the Glen.

Named after John Letham, the retired farmer who gifted money to Leven Town Council in 1925 to help secure the park for the town, the Glen has a special place in many people’s hearts and has been a popular place to visit for locals and tourists for decades.

The events planned include the return of the Leven Rose Queen and a winter wonderland.

So whether you remember the Glen as a place for peace and quiet and for its tranquil woodland walks, or even fondly recall the times when it hosted the famous Hercules the Bear drawing crowds from across the country, it’s hoped there will be something for everyone as the community unites to highlight the Glen’s rich history and vibrant future.

Ross Bennett, chair of the Letham Glen Centenary Committee, explained: “Letham Glen has been a central part of our community for generations. This centenary is an opportunity to bring people together, celebrate our past, and create new memories. We’re thrilled to invite everyone to join us in making this milestone truly special.”

The festivities will kick off with an Easter Fun Day on April 20, featuring a funfair, inflatables, a wild science petting zoo, an Easter egg treasure hunt, Easter crafts, a teddy bear picnic, a duck race, stalls, food vendors, and a barbecue.

On May 14, the community will host an Afternoon Garden Party for care home residents and day centre users. Attendees will enjoy afternoon tea, a brass band performance, a singer, and a heritage display showcasing Letham Glen’s history.

The centenary events have been driven by the Letham Glen Centenary Committee and are being supported by Leven Community Council and Fife Council.

The much anticipated return of the Rose Queen and King’s Ceremony on June 14, will involve all three local schools and should be a memorable day for all concerned.

Eighty-seven years after the first Rose Queen was crowned at Letham Glen in 1938, the long established event is back for the first time in six years and will include stalls, inflatables, entertainment, and the crowning of Kings and Queens from each school.

In July, an Open-Air Cinema Day will offer a magical outdoor movie experience, with a confirmed date to be announced soon.

Music lovers can look forward to the return of Glenfest on September 6. This mini-festival will feature live bands, stalls, vendors, rides, and a fantastic festival atmosphere.

And September will also see a 5K Run organised which will give fitness enthusiasts and charity supporters a chance to get involved. The exact date will be confirmed shortly.

The centenary celebrations will then conclude in style with a Winter Wonderland in the Glen from December 12-14. Plans are underway to include an open-air ice rink, magical lighting displays, and an array of Christmas-themed attractions.

Councillor Colin Davidson, convener of the Levenmouth Area Committee, said: “The Letham Glen centenary is about celebrating our heritage while looking to the future.

“We hope everyone—young and old—will take part in these wonderful events and continue to cherish this beautiful space.”